Patrick Ewing out of hospital, recovering from COVID-19 at home

PHOENIX, AZ – JANUARY 06: Associate coach Patrick Ewing of the Charlotte Hornets watches from the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 6, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Patrick Ewing’s son says the Georgetown basketball coach and former NBA great has been released from the hospital and is recovering from COVID-19 at home.

The 57-year-old Hall of Famer who played for the Hoyas in college and the New York Knicks for 15 seasons announced Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was being treated at a hospital.

Patrick Ewing Jr. said three days later on Twitter that his father was getting better and thanked the doctors and nurses who looked after him during his hospital stay. He also thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers.

The elder Ewing became Georgetown’s coach in 2017.