LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Carter Verhaeghe wins it in game 3 with a perfect wrist shot beating Adin Hill for a 3-2 victory on home ice. The series is now 2-1 in favor of the Golden Knights.

Panther’s Matthew Tkachuk tied the game with two minutes left in regulation to force overtime.

Despite the loss, there were positives in game 3 for VGK. Jonathan Marchessault remained on fire scoring his team-leading 13th goal of the playoffs. Captain Mark Stone accounted for the opening goal on the man advantage tying the game at 1-1 late in the first period with the powerplay going 2-for-4 on the night.

The Golden Knights’ penalty killing has been stellar in the first three games. The unit has killed off all 12 opportunities from the Panthers, who were 0-for-5 in game 3.

The Panther’s overtime win in game 3 made them 7-0 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in sudden death.

Game 4 will be Saturday night with the faceoff set for 5:10 p.m.