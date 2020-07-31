Pac-12 Football Championship Game will not be played in Las Vegas in 2020

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2019, file photo shows the Pac-12 logo at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz. The Pac-12 has become the second major conference to shift to a conference-only fall schedule amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Pac-12 Football Championship Game will not be held in Las Vegas this year. The Pac-12 Football Championship Game, which is presented by 76, will be held in a home-hosted model for 2020.

The following statement was released on the Pac-12’s website.

“From the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, we have been committed to prioritizing the health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to our athletic programs,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “The schedule and plans approved today and path to return to competition are subject to public health orders and will be taken in accordance with the health and well-being guidelines developed by our Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee. The schedule and return to play plans provide for maximum flexibility and the best opportunity to play all fall sports in an environment that prioritizes safety. At the same time, we will continue to evaluate the best available science, data, and advice of public health officials as we make decisions and any required adjustments going forward.”

The Pac-12 and its partners Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders, the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority (LVCVA), and MGM Resorts International have all agreed to commence hosting the Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium in 2021. That will make it a two-year run for the Pac-12 in Las Vegas.