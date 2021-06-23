Turning ‘Sin City’ into ‘Swim City’: 3 Las Vegans make US Olympic swim team

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are three Las Vegas swimmers who are hoping to make waves at the summer games in Tokyo next month.

Each has a remarkable story as they swam their way on Team USA.

They are 15, 16 and 20 years old, soaking with hard work and stroking for history.

OMAHA, NEBRASKA – JUNE 19: Katie Ledecky and Katie Grimes react during the Women’s 800m freestyle medal ceremony during Day Seven of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 19, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Katie Grimes may have been born in 2006, but she attacked the 800-Meter Freestyle with the talent and tenacity of an Olympic veteran. Grimes finished 2nd to only Katie Ledecky, and it’s easy to see why.

OMAHA, NEBRASKA – JUNE 16: Bella Sims of the United States reacts after competing in the Women’s 200m freestyle final during Day Four of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 16, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Bella Sims began swimming at 10 — late to the game, but not to stardom. The 16-year-old is on a 4×200 relay team and is ready to splash the world with red, white and blue.

OMAHA, NEBRASKA – JUNE 18: Erica Sullivan of the United States competes in a preliminary heat for the Women’s 800m freestyle during Day Six of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 18, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After not making team USA in 2016, Erica Sullivan carried motivation into every medal earning moment and meet. Her 2020 Olympic dream was stalled, but she never stopped.

Greatness takes time. Now, Erica takes on Tokyo.

These three young women born and raised in the desert are bringing personality to the pool and charisma for their country.

Welcome to Las Vegas — Swim City.