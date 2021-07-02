Local Olympian: Boulder City’s first Olympian is shooting for gold in Tokyo

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Lexi Lagan will make Nevada history this month when she represents Team USA in three different sharp shooting events.

The Boulder City High School graduate hits the target and has a story that hits home.

Barry and Jill Lagan are not allowed to watch their daughter Lexi compete in the Olympics in person. It is disappointing, but they did the hard part. They raised a high character Olympian.

It is a special year for a family with many community firsts, and the Lagan’s have another tale to tell for one of Nevada’s most storied cities.

From the peaceful to the powerful, Boulder City is at the soul of Southern Nevada, but for the first time in its charming history, the proud Silver State town has someone going for Olympic gold.

She is a sharpshooter with a soft touch, as steady as she is strong.

But the foundation of this firearm shooting phenomenon comes naturally, Lexi’s dad, Barry, is a 25-year Metro Police officer and an instructor at the range.

As for Lexi’s family, the only ones with more tenure in town are the big horned sheep.

And the history gets richer. One of Lexi’s relatives was a high scaler on the Hoover Dam construction, and her great grandmother Gloria is the oldest living showgirl. She dated Howard Hughes, and four generations later Lexi is taking flight to Tokyo.

Lexi will be competing in three events, and based on her scores compared to the rest of the contenders, has a legit chance to medal in two of them. She would be the first U.S. shooting medalist in close to four decades.