LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights started slow getting into the penalty box in Game 4 while the Oilers were the exact opposite on both ends of the ice in their best-of-seven series.

The result was Edmonton’s star power, speed, and balance clicking on all cylinders in the Oilers’ 4-1 win evening the series at 2-2.

The Oilers scored three times in the opening period led by Nick Bjugstad, Evan Bouchard, and Mattias Ekholm who never looked back dominating for 60 minutes. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored his first goal of the playoffs.

Special teams and the powerplay were issued again for the Golden Knights, who went 0 for 5 on the man advantage. Goaltender Adin Hill was blitzed early and often by the Oilers’ attack. Nic Roy tallied the only goal for the Golden Knights midway through the third period.

Game 5 will be Friday night back at T-Mobile Arena with the faceoff scheduled for 7 p.m.