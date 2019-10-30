Web Extra: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs talks football and community in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs was in Las Vegas Tuesday talking about his new program to help protect children through a national ID database and he also talked a little football.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis talked to Jacobs about the ID program that Jacobs is teaming with Attorney General Aaron Ford to bring to Nevada. Jacobs is also having a remarkable rookie season having rushed for almost 700 yards and 4 touchdowns. Jacobs (R-Alabama) is also averaging 5 yards per carry.

The Raiders play at home against Detroit on Sunday. The team will move from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020.