WEB EXTRA: Raiders Pres. Mark Badain talks about staffing Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Officials with the Las Vegas Raiders are beginning the process of hiring workers to staff Allegiant Stadium when it opens later this year. It is expected that 4,500 people will be hired to work games at the stadium. Ron Futrell of 8NewsNow talked with Badain about the process.

Currently, fans are not allowed at sporting events because of coronavirus fears. The NFL is hopeful that it will begin its season on time and that fans will be able to attend.

Allegiant Stadium is set to be completed July 31. The Raiders first scheduled home game is August 27 (preseason) against the Arizona Cardinals.