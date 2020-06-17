VIDEO: Raiders holding informal workouts at local park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders have been holding unofficial workouts at a local park. Yes, it’s hot out there, but that’s part of the idea. Some video has surfaced thanks to Hoku Curnan, a local football player has been working with the Raiders during their practices and provided this video.

The Raiders begin their first season in Las Vegas later this summer with official workouts set to begin the end of July at their new Henderson practice facility. The Raiders first game in Las Vegas is set for Thursday August 27 at Allegiant Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals. That is an exhibition game and there is no word if fans will be allowed to attend.