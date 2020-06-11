VIDEO: Check out the logo on the field at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders released new video Wednesday of the artificial turf at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders logo at center field will grab most of the attention.

The Raiders begin play in the new stadium with a preseason game on August 27 against the Arizona Cardinals. Raiders play the LA Rams at home Sept 3. The first regular season game in Allegiant Stadium is set for Monday Sept. 21 against the New Orleans Saints.

Allegiant Stadium is set to be open July 31. The stadium cost $2 billion and will seat 65,000 fans. Of course, still no word from the NFL on when fans will be allowed to games.