Breaking News
Video released shows man accused of shooting officer firing his weapon near police and protesters
Live Now
Fiore apologizes in response to Crear’s demand that she lose Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem position after ‘racially charged’ comments

VIDEO: Check out the logo on the field at Allegiant Stadium

Raiders

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders released new video Wednesday of the artificial turf at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders logo at center field will grab most of the attention.

The Raiders begin play in the new stadium with a preseason game on August 27 against the Arizona Cardinals. Raiders play the LA Rams at home Sept 3. The first regular season game in Allegiant Stadium is set for Monday Sept. 21 against the New Orleans Saints.

Allegiant Stadium is set to be open July 31. The stadium cost $2 billion and will seat 65,000 fans. Of course, still no word from the NFL on when fans will be allowed to games.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories