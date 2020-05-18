United Way offers “virtual hangout” with NFL players, Abram from Raiders

Breaking News
Las Vegas releases new national TV ad in midst of COVID-19 pandemic
LAS VEGAS, NV (May 18, 2020): As part of our collective efforts to #stayhomestaystrong, United Way of Southern Nevada announced today the launch of a virtual hangout fundraiser with National Football League (NFL) players. This 14-day campaign to raise resources for COVID-19 relief gives fans and followers the chance to win a 30-minute virtual hangout with an NFL player.

Fans can enter to win by visiting unitedway.org/hangout. Donations start at $10. Each player offers a list of activities from which winners can choose. Sample hangouts include virtual workout, lunch, Q&A, gaming session, jam session, cooking class, story time, dance-off, etc. The sweepstakes, powered by Ascend, will run from May 18-31, 2020. The hangouts are scheduled to occur between June 1-14, 2020.

“United Way of Southern Nevada is proud to offer unique and creative ways for fans to engage with NFL players while raising money to help communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kyle B. Rahn, President and CEO of United Way of Southern. “Fans everywhere are already thinking about the coming football season and this opportunity gives them the chance to personally connect with players while practicing safe social distancing.”

Participants include:

PLAYER NAMETEAMDESIGNATED UNITED WAY
Johnathan AbramLas Vegas RaidersUnited Way of Southern Nevada
Sam AchoFree AgentUnited Way of Metro Chicago
Lorenzo AlexanderBuffalo Bills (Retired)United Way of Buffalo & Erie County
Cliff AvrilSeattle Seahawks (Retired)United Way of King County
Bene’ BenwikereFree AgentUnited Way of Southern Nevada
Brandon CarrFree AgentUnited Way of Genesee County
Kenny ClarkGreen Bay PackersBrown County United Way
Te’Von ConeyLas Vegas RaidersUnited Way of Palm Beach County
Demario DavisNew Orleans SaintsUnited Way of Southeast Louisiana
Chris DraftAtlanta Falcons (Retired)United Way Greater Atlanta
Malcolm JenkinsNew Orleans SaintsUnited Way of Southeast Louisiana
Shaq LawsonMiami DolphinsUnited Way of Broward County
Chris LongPhiladelphia Eagles (Retired)United Way of Greater Philadelphia & Southern New Jersey
Glover QuinDetroit Lions (Retired)United Way for Southeastern Michigan
Frank RagnowDetroit LionsUnited Way for Southeastern Michigan
D.J. ReaderCincinnati BengalsUnited Way of Greater Cincinnati
Dalton RisnerDenver BroncosMile High United Way
Johnny StantonCleveland BrownsUnited Way of Lorain County
Neiko ThorpeSeattle SeahawksUnited Way of King County
K’Von WallacePhiladelphia EaglesUnited Way of Greater Philadelphia & Southern New Jersey
Benjamin WatsonPatriots (Retired)United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley

No purchase is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. Odds of winning a prize depend upon the total number of eligible entries for that prize. A donation or payment will not increase your chances of winning. Void where otherwise prohibited or restricted by law. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. See Official and Campaign Supplemental Rules.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

