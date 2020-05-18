United Way offers “virtual hangout” with NFL players, Abram from Raiders

LAS VEGAS, NV (May 18, 2020): As part of our collective efforts to #stayhomestaystrong, United Way of Southern Nevada announced today the launch of a virtual hangout fundraiser with National Football League (NFL) players. This 14-day campaign to raise resources for COVID-19 relief gives fans and followers the chance to win a 30-minute virtual hangout with an NFL player.

Fans can enter to win by visiting unitedway.org/hangout. Donations start at $10. Each player offers a list of activities from which winners can choose. Sample hangouts include virtual workout, lunch, Q&A, gaming session, jam session, cooking class, story time, dance-off, etc. The sweepstakes, powered by Ascend, will run from May 18-31, 2020. The hangouts are scheduled to occur between June 1-14, 2020.

“United Way of Southern Nevada is proud to offer unique and creative ways for fans to engage with NFL players while raising money to help communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kyle B. Rahn, President and CEO of United Way of Southern. “Fans everywhere are already thinking about the coming football season and this opportunity gives them the chance to personally connect with players while practicing safe social distancing.”

Participants include:

PLAYER NAME TEAM DESIGNATED UNITED WAY Johnathan Abram Las Vegas Raiders United Way of Southern Nevada Sam Acho Free Agent United Way of Metro Chicago Lorenzo Alexander Buffalo Bills (Retired) United Way of Buffalo & Erie County Cliff Avril Seattle Seahawks (Retired) United Way of King County Bene’ Benwikere Free Agent United Way of Southern Nevada Brandon Carr Free Agent United Way of Genesee County Kenny Clark Green Bay Packers Brown County United Way Te’Von Coney Las Vegas Raiders United Way of Palm Beach County Demario Davis New Orleans Saints United Way of Southeast Louisiana Chris Draft Atlanta Falcons (Retired) United Way Greater Atlanta Malcolm Jenkins New Orleans Saints United Way of Southeast Louisiana Shaq Lawson Miami Dolphins United Way of Broward County Chris Long Philadelphia Eagles (Retired) United Way of Greater Philadelphia & Southern New Jersey Glover Quin Detroit Lions (Retired) United Way for Southeastern Michigan Frank Ragnow Detroit Lions United Way for Southeastern Michigan D.J. Reader Cincinnati Bengals United Way of Greater Cincinnati Dalton Risner Denver Broncos Mile High United Way Johnny Stanton Cleveland Browns United Way of Lorain County Neiko Thorpe Seattle Seahawks United Way of King County K’Von Wallace Philadelphia Eagles United Way of Greater Philadelphia & Southern New Jersey Benjamin Watson Patriots (Retired) United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley