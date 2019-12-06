Sword & Shield: Raiders hope to beat the Titans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders hopes of reaching the postseason is sitting at 10 percent, so that means there’s a 90 percent chance they will not reach the postseason.

Raiders are hoping to beat the Titans in a huge matchup this Sunday. Tenessee is sitting one game ahead of the Raiders in the first for that final wild-card spot. Derek Carr knows he’s got to improve and the same with the team if they hope to make a final push to the postseason, but this Titan team is pretty solid and playing well.

“We realize what we’re up against…but we know what we’re capable of doing if we play good football, and we play complementary football. That’s the key,” said Gruben, Raiders head coach.

Game time is 1:25 p.m. you can watch that key AFC matchup here on Channel 8.