Sword & Shield Zone: Josh Jacobs proves to be talented running back

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are a third of the way through their season already and you could make an argument that rookie running back Josh Jacobs could be in the mix for rookie of the year honors.

The talented running back, through five games, has rushed for 470 yards with four touchdowns. He’s averaging nearly five yards a carry.

Pro Football Focus has the Raider as their number two running back in the league behind Christain McCaffrey.

The Raiders are thrilled with this progress but you can’t talk about his progress without mentioning the offensive line and that’s what has this team excited.

“We’re proud of what we’ve done upfront on offense. Colt Miller has played really good. Trent Brown has been as advertised. Rodney Hudson has played about as well as I’ve seen him play. They like it. It’s fun to block for a guy like Jacobs. Their hard work and their effort is rewarded every time we hand this kid the ball. So, they’re gaining confidence. We’re all seeing that this offensive line is pretty good,” said Jon Gruden, Raiders head coach.

The Raiders are off this week.