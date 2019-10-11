Sword & Shield Zone: It’s bye week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are enjoying the bye week. Here’s a look at one of the great stories this NFL season — it’s Raiders tight end Darren Waller.

The 27-year-old beat his addiction demons when he was waived by Baltimore and signed by the Raiders. He hasn’t scored a touchdown yet, but is doing all sorts of other things for this team.

“It’s one of the great stories in football. One of the great things I’ve seen in my career. I’m really proud of him. So thrilled for him getting it together and being an honest, upfront guy and talking about it, giving other young people the same enthusiasm to beat it. The same confidence that they can beat whatever addiction they might have. He’s really a rookie playing tight end. He’s wide receiver. In college, he sat out football for a year. He leads the league in receiving right now for that position and if you’ve watched him block, I don’t know if there’s a better tight end in football right now,” said Jon Gruden, Raiders head coach.

The Raiders signing Marcell Ateman from the waiver wire. He’s back on the 53 man roster. They released J.J. Nelson who caught a touchdown against the Vikings a few weeks ago.

The team gets to rest and enjoy Sunday off. They’re on a bye week and will face Green Bay a week from Sunday.