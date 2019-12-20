Sword & Shield: Raiders visit Chargers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s hard to believe the NFL regular season is winding down. The Raiders are on the clock. Two more games and then it’s all Vegas for the Silver and Black.

They know there are just two more games left on the schedule. The first stop will be Los Angeles for a Sunday date with the Chargers.

It’s been a great series that will certainly continue when the team moves to Vegas. It’s a little odd, but all those NFL teams in California have experienced a little limbo as Jon Gruden likes to call it.

“I don’t understand, it’s a little different than playing at the old San Diego Chargers stadium, you’re playing at a venue that really is a temporary venue for them. I got a lot of respect for this rivalry wherever we play it. California football right now is in limbo 49ers moved, we’re moving, Chargers moved, Rams moved so there’s a lot of moving parts, but I enjoy playing this matchup always have,” said Jon Gruden, Raiders coach.

The Raiders and Chargers will be here on Channel 8 this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.