Sword & Shield: Raiders preparing for Chiefs on Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fans in Oakland are excited to see what the Raiders do over the final five games of the season.

They’re not excited about what happened last week in New York.

The Raiders are rolling into Kansas City searching for answers. They didn’t have an answer for the lowly Jets last Sunday as they got pounded and embarrassed.

They got beat up in every aspect of that game, but Gruden feels they’ll be ready this time – even if it is again the mighty Chiefs.

“We’re ready excited about this team.. the guys we have I said some things after the game… we’re united in what we have here… we know we have young players but new players that weren’t even here with us when the season started… so we’ve got to roll our fist up and have a great week of preparations and rally around the men that are going to be ready,” said Gruden, Raiders head coach.

Watch the Raiders and Chiefs right here on Channel 8 Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Chiefs are the 9 1/2 point favorites.