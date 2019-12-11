Sword & Shield: Raiders playoff hopes end

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders have been downright awful for the past month. It started with the Jets, then Chiefs and last Sunday the Titans.

It’s crazy that three weeks ago, the Raiders controlled their own destiny in reaching the postseason, now they’re out and looking for answers.

Here’s how bad it’s been, the Raiders have been outscored 116-33 over the last three games. They’ve allowed 40 or more points in two of the last three and have been beaten by at least 21 points in all three.

Gruden said that’s enough.

“Got to play a lot better defensively, no doubt, it’s like getting punched in the stomach it knocks the wind out of you. Anytime the team takes the ball the length of the field that many times..I’m very very concerned about it and we’re going to make some changes and were going to get it right. I don’t know, it’s sickening and it’s tough but it’s a necessary evil right now and we’ve got to get better and we’re gonna play better and there will be changes…there will be changes. What happened yesterday will not happen again I can’t allow it to happen,” Jon Gruden, Raiders head coach.

Gruden promised changes. Four players were released today including safety D.J. Swearinger.

Sunday’s home game finale, the last game ever played in Oakland will be shown right here at 1 pm.