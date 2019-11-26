Sword & Shield: Raiders manage 3 points in loss to Jets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders didn’t do themselves any favors on Sunday. They managed to score only 3 points against the New York Jets.

Not that the Raiders are world-beaters, but they were coming off 3 straight wins and feeling pretty confident, but got smacked in the mouth, fell to the canvas and never got up.

There’s no other way to paint a 34-2 route to a very average New York team, but winners get up off the canvas and that’s what Guden hopes his team does this weekend.

“We did not get that contagious playmaking vibe yesterday. Waiting for someone to make a play didn’t happen. I gotta take credit for it and do a better job. It’s a learning experience for our entire team and hopefully, it makes us better in the long run,” said Gruden, Raiders head coach.

Raiders visit the Chiefs this Sunday here on your network home for the Silver and Black on Channel 8.