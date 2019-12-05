Sword & Shield: Raiders facing the Tennessee Titans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders slim postseason hopes really come alive this Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans. They are a game in front of the Raiders for that last wild card spot.

They probably need to win 4 in a row, but if they lose Sunday, for all intents and purposes, the Raiders postseason hopes are over.

So as of today, they’re telling us there’s still a chance.

“We’ve had a rough two weeks. I ‘ve had a rough two weeks. It’s time to get back on track and back in our stadium. It’s time to win. I think that’s why I’m excited to go compete against a really good football team. That’s the beautiful thing about this game if you rewind two weeks ago, we were the greatest story in the NFL, two weeks later we suck again,” said Derek Carr.

That game Sunday is right here on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m.