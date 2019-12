LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Oakland, soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders aren’t officially out of the playoffs, but it’s not looking good after a third straight blow-out loss.

The Raiders hosted the Tennessee Titans. It was tied at 21 at the half, but all Tennessee in the second half.

The Titans rolled off 21 straight points for the 42-21 win. One big problem in this losing streak is the mounting injuries.

The Raiders are 6 and 7. Their last home game in Oakland before moving to Las Vegas is Sunday.