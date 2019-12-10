Sword & Shield: Raider Nation’s last game in Oakland

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders were the talk of the league about a month ago. They had won three in a row and were going to face the Jets, but then everything unraveled.

Now the Raiders will have one more date in Oakland with their beloved silver and black and then they are gone and off to Vegas.

Derek Carr is going to savor each moment from next Sunday’s home finale.

“For this to be the last game in Oakland, and this special, different but our stadium. Our fans deserve a fun show a game, and I’m’ looking forward to it. Honestly, it’s weird, some of the Raider faithful will be sad it’s the last time but it’s out of our control. It is what it is. I’m juiced, I’ll be amped up so I’ll have to clam down so I don’t throw it out of bounds into the 20th row. Hopefully, we win the game and I can give somebody a ball. That would be fun,” said Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

The Raiders’ final game in Oakland will be against the Jaguars. Watch it here on Channel 8 at 1 p.m.