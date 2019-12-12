Sword & Shield: Final home game for the Raiders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This Sunday is all she wrote for the many of the fans in the East Bay. The final home game for the Raiders.

The team played in Oakland from 1960 to 1981 before bolting to LA where they played at the Colosseum from 82 to 94 then came back.

A lot of history with this organization and quarterback Derek Carr is part of that history.

“All of the players that have played here, this organization’s history, all of those things… I was here for Steve Woods’ last game, there are some pretty cool memories that I have just of my own being on the team but this one will rank right up there. I expect it to be crazy, loud and all those things, so we’re going to go out there and give it our best effort. I promise you that,” said Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback.

Hopefully, they can send the fans home with a win.