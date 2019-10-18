Sword & Shield: Derek Carr impressed with Zay Jones

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are on the road again and will be for a few more weeks, but they’ve got a new weapon receiver as they travel to Green Bay this weekend. Zay Jones was acquired by the Raiders and according to Derek Carr, this guy is a diamond in the rough.

“When he showed up I was like dang who is this guy? I was a fan of his when he was coming out of college. I remember watching him make crazy highlight catches and 10-catch games all the time,” Carr said.

The Raiders game at Green Bay will be right here on your network home for the raiders — CBS at 10 a.m. on Sunday.