Sword & Shield: Raiders are ready for their new home; Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The final game as the Oakland Raiders was one to forget for the most part and then almost one to remember in the end.

Derek Carr orchestrated a late-game scoring driving that brought the Raiders within one point after this touchdown completion to Hunter Renfrow with just seven seconds remaining.

Instead of kicking the extra point and tying it up, Coach Gruden called for 2 and then win. It was the first 2 point conversion the Raiders ran all season and it didn’t go as planned. Carr’s pass was batted down and that would do it. A disappointing end to the season and their run in Oakland.

Today it was time to move on, the players cleaned out their lockers, had their exit meetings, and left for the offseason.

As they prepare for their move here to Las Vegas, and while the players are grateful for the time they spent in Oakland, they are ready for some fresh air.