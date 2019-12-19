Sword & Shield: Season winds down; Chargers on Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are down to their final 2 games of the regular season. Two games left and the franchise officially becomes the Las Vegas Raiders.

This week they’re in Los Angeles to meet the Chargers. It’ll be a home game for the Silver and Black.

“Some guys, it looks like their dog got kicked because they’re human. It’s hard to go through this business when you’re not winning as many games as you want to and everybody is talking about crazy stuff…it weighs on some guys, to be honest with you. You gotta make sure you do your best as a player or as a coach to come in every day and be the same person no matter the circumstance,” said Derek Carr, Raiders quarterback.

Work on the stadium continues as they are now over 70 percent complete. The seating sections are all in. Work on the seating sections was actually completed ahead of schedule. All the doors on the north end are up and working properly.

Nineteen-hundred workers continue to pave the way for that July 2020 opening.

Don’t forget Sunday’s game against the Chargers is here on Channel 8 at 1 p.m.