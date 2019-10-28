Sword and Shield: Texans pull out 27-24 win against Raiders

HOUSTON, Texas (KLAS) –The Oakland Raiders playoff hopes just got slimmer after taking a loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday. Texans’ Deshaun Watson threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, to lead the Texans past the Raiders 27-24.

Though this was the second straight loss for the Raiders, they did play well, with Derek Carr’s three touchdown passes and no turnovers.

Their record is now 3-4. Oakland will host Detroit on Sunday in the team’s first true home game since September 15th.

One video from Sunday is making the rounds on the internet. The Bears played the Chargers, and after scoring a touchdown, the bunch of Bears celebrated in the endzone with a Cha Cha Slide.

CHA CHA REAL SMOOTH! 🕺 pic.twitter.com/BBS0tPcNA4 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 27, 2019

Despite the fun touchdown celebration, the Bears fell to the Chargers, 17-16.