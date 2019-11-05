Sword and Shield: Raiders vs. Lions wrap-up

OAKLAND, Calif. (KLAS) — Raiders are coming off an impressive win from Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, making their record 4-4 on the season.

A few of the game’s key plays were made by the secondary, coming through when the team needed them the most. The first half interception in the end zone was huge for the Raiders.

“It was one of the best plays I’ve seen since I’ve been in the league, that pick. Great job, it took points off the board,” Raiders’ safety, Karl Joseph said.

“You’re going to win some and lose some, especially in the NFL. I feel like it’s one of the hardest positions so you get some wins and losses. I was able to win on that play,” Raiders’ Daryl Worley said.

The Raiders will host the LA Chargers on Thursday in Oakland.

Also, on Monday, the Raiders announced that they have released Las Vegan Brandon Marshall. He was cut at the end of training camp, but the Raiders resigned him last week, and now they have released him.