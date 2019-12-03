Sword and Shield: Raiders third quarter woes continue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After going on a nice streak of winning five out of seven, the Raiders have now lost two straight games, each by 31 points. They lost two weeks ago to the Jets, 34-3 and this Sunday to the Chiefs, 40-9.

In the past two losses, the Raiders have found the endzone just once, and that came in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs in the last 40 seconds.

Also, in the last two games, the Silver and Black have failed to score in the third quarter, posting a doughnut in both games. The trend isn’t new. It has actually been haunting the Raiders all season. They have been outscored 91-20 in the third quarter, and head coach Jon Gruden says it’s imperative they figure out why they are coming out in the second half so flat.

“Poor halftime talks maybe, I take credit for that. We are playing pretty good football at times. We have struggled the last two weeks. There are a lot of statistics out there that look bad and some that look really good,” Gruden said.

Next week won’t be much easier for the Raiders, as they take on the surging Tennessee Titans team that has won three straight games.

That game will be Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1:25 p.m., right here on Channel 8.