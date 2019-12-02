Sword and Shield: Raiders suffer rough loss to the Chiefs, 40-9

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KLAS) — Cold weather and the Raiders with Derek Carr don’t mix very well. The Raiders struggled in Kansas City on Sunday, coming off with a big 40-09 loss against the Chiefs.

Although Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes numbers were not all that impressive, Derek Carr’s passes getting picked off did not help the team.

“We had the turnovers in the kicking game four defensive false starts, a pic six and we never found our rythem at hall that’s disppointing, but i know where we are and where they are we have work to do,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said.

“It’s hard. This is fresh especially two weeks in a row getting beat the way we have. We’re better than that right? It’s so frustrating, it’s annoying, really,” Carr said.

The Raiders have to rally together and get ready for the Tennessess and Jacksonville games before closing out their season with a pair of road games. First, at Los Angeles against the Chargers, and then in Denver for the final game.

The Raiders will have to win all four games in order to be in the post season Wildcard conversation.