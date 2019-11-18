Sword and Shield: Raiders pull third straight win

OAKLAND, Calif. (KLAS) — Many predicted the Raiders to pull out an easy third win on Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. While it might not have been so easy, Oakland did win 17-10.

In the 2nd quarter, the Raiders put some numbers on the board after Derek Carr threw a touchdown to Foster Moreau.

In the final two minutes of the first half, Carr took it upon himself to score another touchdown, leading the Bengals 14-7 at halftime.

In the final minute of the game, Raiders were up 17-10 when Ryan Finley, the Bengals quarterback, got picked off by Trayvon Mullen.

Oakland went on to win their third straight home game. Their record is now 6-4.