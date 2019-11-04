Sword and Shield: Raiders pull out a home win against the Lions, 31-24

OAKLAND, Calif. (KLAS) — The Oakland Coliseum was host to the Oakland Raiders and Detroit Lions on Sunday. Both teams needed a victory, but the Raiders came up on top.

Raiders’ Josh Jacobs soaked in the end zone in the first half, scoring two touchdowns. The game was tied at 24 in the second half. Derek Carr found rookie, Hunter Renfrow, for another touchdown.

In the final 30 seconds of the game, the Lions were trying to tie it up again, but the pass was broken up by Karl Joseph.

The Raiders took the home victory 31-24 and are now 4-4 for the season.

The Raiders will host the Chargers on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 5:20 p.m. on FOX.