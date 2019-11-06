Sword and Shield: Raiders prepare for fast turnaround for game Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are coming off of a big win over Detroit, but are looking forward to hopefully another win if they beat the Chargers on Thursday.

It is a quick turnaround, as both teams don’t have much time to prepare for Thursday’s key AFC game. While their game will be the only NFL game on TV, the audience is expected to be around 12 million.

“Coach Gruden said after the game ‘congrats on win, now, get over it.’ You get the emotions of a fourth and one stop in front of your home crowd and ten minutes later is doesn’t matter… because of these Thursday games. We can talk about Thursday night games another time. We’ll leave that to the CBA and all that fun stuff,” Raiders’ quarterback, Derek Carr said.

The game will start at 5:20 p.m. in Oakland. 8 News Now will be with the team as the Raiders try to make it two wins in a row.