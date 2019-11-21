Sword & Shield: Raiders playing important games in November and December

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are coming off another win, making for three victories in a row. Even though the squad wasn’t quite clicking, they beat the lowly Bengals.

Now the tables are somewhat similar this weekend. Although they have a few wins, the Jets aren’t turning any heads this year. It’s a lost year for those New York Jets fans.

Gruden says you can’t overlook any team in the NFL.

“You want to be playing meaningful games in November and December, ” said Jon Gruden, Raiders head coach.

“I don’t want to get that thought out there. You know, look at me guys, I’m tired. My eyes are droopy here. We gotta play harder, we gotta prepare better. We gotta be smart as coaches, and we have been with how we practice. We’ll be very cautious about that, but this is pro football. This is what you live for. You know, games that are relative in November and December and who knows how we’ll do, but at least we put ourselves in position to be here,” added Gruden

The Raiders are 6-4 this season. You can catch Sunday’s game with the Jets right here on Channel 8.