Sword and Shield: Raiders moving to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are moving cities but not moving up in the playoff race yet fans expect a moving finale at Oakland Coliseum. These are strange times for the Silver and Black and there are a lot of moving parts.

The Raiders were shut out in the 2nd half of last week’s game against Tennessee and fans left disappointed.

In their final home game in Oakland, Derek Carr says everyone in silver and black understands the importance and history of Sunday and the best way to convey that is to understand the importance of details and execution against Jacksonville.