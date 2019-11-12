Sword and Shield: Raiders make post season push

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are suddenly in everybody’s conversation when talking about wild card teams and post season play.

Oakland is just half a game back of Kansas City in the AFC West, and their schedule looks favorable for the second half of the season. The Raiders have five wins and if they can win five of their next seven games, they have a real possibility of making the post season.

Head coach, Jon Gruden, says there is still a lot of work to do.

“I try not to listen to the talk shows, I was part of that for 9 years, I turn the sound down. We’ll get what we deserve, we’ve got a long way to go and a lot of things to overcome. I know Cincinnati, I know those players and coaches, two for them were on my staff last year, we’re going to get their best shot,” Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden said.

The Raiders play two very winnable games over the next two weeks. This Sunday will be against Cincinnati at The Coliseum. The following week, they will travel to New York to face The Jets.