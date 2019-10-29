Sword and Shield: Raiders look forward to home game after facing disappointing loss against Texans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are coming off the disappointing loss to the Texans on Sunday. It was a game they felt was there for the taking.

Oakland is looking to redeem themselves in a home game this upcoming weekend.

Playing against Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson makes it tough because while players may want to tackle him, they do not want to get flagged for roughing.

In Sunday’s game, the Raiders got flagged again for roughing the passer.

“We enforce as much etiquette as we can, but you’ve also got to be relentless in your pursuit of the quarterback, especially when they can extend plays like Watson is,” Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden said in a press conference after the game.

The Raiders will be home this weekend hosting the Detroit Lions. Oakland is favored by 2.5 points.