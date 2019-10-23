Sword and Shield: Raiders legend Lincoln Kennedy talks team and new stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Former Raiders offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy (1996-2003) was in Las Vegas recently to promote a charity poker tournament, he also spoke with Ron Futrell of 8 News Now about the team and the new stadium being built on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Raiders (3-3) are in Houston this Sunday taking on the Texans.

Kennedy will be hosting the Raiders Foundation Charity Poker Tournament Thursday October 24 at the Stirling Club from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Nevada Youth Football League. You can register at www.raidersfoundation.org