Sword and Shield: Raiders’ Josh Jacobs kicks off program to help Nevada kids

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Oakland Raiders running back, Josh Jacobs, was in Las Vegas Tuesday to kick off a program that is helping Nevada children.

Jacobs called Nevada officials, asking if Las Vegas officials would help him get the national Child ID program off the ground.

The rookie is turning heads all over the league, and is leading the charge for the NFL’s “Rookie of the Year.” Jacobs says the NFL game has come easy to him and that he cannot wait to get to Vegas.

“It’s crazy before I got drafted, I told my dad I hope I got to a team that has that die hard fan base that supports through thick and thin, and I don’t think I can be part of a better organization,” Josh Jacobs said. “They’re die hard fans, not going to take nothing from anybody, it’s definitely dope.”

The Raiders will finally get to play in front of their fans when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Oakland is favored by 2.5 points.