Sword and Shield: Raiders gear up to play Bengals on Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are gearing up to play a winless Cincinnati team on Sunday, Nov. 17. The Silver and Black will be playing their third straight game at home, in Oakland.

The Raiders are filling holes after they just picked up safety D.J. Swearinger from Washington.

“I’m a physical leader, giving 110% every time I step on the field. I’m a fiery and passionate guy,” Raiders’ safety D.J. Swearinger said.

“I like Swearinger, he played for my brother in Washington. When I was a broadcaster at one point, I spent a lot of time in South Carolina with my friend, Spurrier, so I know about Swearinger,” Raiders head coach, Jon Gruden said. “I think he’s a good player. He’s just got to put it all together.”

The kickoff will be at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday in Oakland. 8 News Now will be there to see if the Raiders can make it three in a row.

The team only has three more home games in East Bay before closing shop and moving to Vegas.