Sword and Shield: Raiders celebrate road win against the Chargers

CARSON, Calif. (KLAS) — It has been 84 days since the Raiders won a road game, and that win was on Sept. 29 in Indianapolis.

After Sunday’s game, the Silver and Black have a sliver of playoff hope.

It was the team’s first win in 5 weeks, as they beat the Chargers 24-17. The Raiders also beat the Chargers 26-24 earlier in the season.

Overflowing with confidence, Derek Carr threw to rookie Hunter Renfrow who celebrated with a 57-yard touchdown.

Chargers responded by tying the game late in the second quarter.

But it was Oakland that rode the lead for the rest of the game and won, 24-17.