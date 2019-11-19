Sword and Shield: Raiders benefiting from Gruden’s coaching

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders have just a handful of games left in the regular season and they are being talked about for a possible post season slot.

Oakland is in a tight race for a wild card spot. Apparently Jon Gruden’s coaching and teaching is working for the team.

“No one does it better, the learning, the execution. I mean, we have so many plays. It’s like we are cramming every week. But there is no one who teaches it better,” Foster Moreau, Raiders rookie tight end said. “He’s got a background in entertainment and we are entertained every time he talks. He’s a special man, he’s a special coach.”

The Raiders will face the Jets on Sunday, Nov. 24 on CBS.