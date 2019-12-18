Sword and Shield: NFL apologizes to Raiders about Carr call in Jaguars game

OAKLAND, Calif. (KLAS) — The Raiders are still in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, but it would be a miracle. They would have to win the rest of their games and other teams would have to lose.

Not that it matters much now, but the NFL has apologized for the missed call at the end of the game, where Derek Carr slides inbound, but the refs said he was out of bounds.

Gruden says it’s inexcusable in 2020.



The NFL Pro Bowl players were announced Tuesday and a pair of players on the roster include Trent Brown and Rodney Hudson.

Some Raiders got snubbed; including tight end Darren Waller and running back Josh Jacobs. Both were picked as alternates for the team.

The Raiders have two more games this Sunday in Los Angeles against the Chargers. The game will be right here on Channel 8.