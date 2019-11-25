Sword and Shield: Jets crush Raiders 3-game winning streak with 34-3 win

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (KLAS) — After riding a 3-game winning streak, The Raiders disappointingly took a hard 34-3 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

Raiders fans were in for an ugly game as the Jets took an early 10-3 lead when Sam Darnold continued throwing touchdowns.

Derek Carr arguably had one of the worst performances of his career with 127 yards passing and an interception.

“We got our butts kicked. There’s no other way around that. They got after us from start to finish. Hopefully it’s an eye opener. Hopefully we take it and we learn from it kind of like earlier in the season against the Vikings. We got our face kicked in a little bit and you try to look forward and back, hopefully it wakes everybody up,” Carr said.

The Raiders will take on the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1:25 p.m.