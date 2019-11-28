Sword and Shield: Derek Carr and cold weather don’t mix

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders will head to Kansas City this week with an opportunity to move into a first place tie with the Chiefs.

The concern, however, is the cold and Raiders quarterback, Derek Carr. As fans witnessed last week, the Raiders cannot play in the cold weather. According to Carr’s former coach, Jack Del Rio, the quarterback is a shell of himself in cold weather.

Rio says Carr is a warm weather guy and his stats prove it. Carr is 0-4 with a 51 percent completion rate. So, traveling to Kansas City with temperatures in the 30s means Carr will have to break his mold if he hopes to have success against the AFC West Division leaders.

In a press conference, Carr responded to his former coach.

“Jack was there with me a couple of those times. I used to think this was a team game. It’s all my fault, I take full responsibility. It’s tough to play there, but that’s why we play the games, you look forward to moments like this,” Carr said.

You can watch Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, right here on 8 News Now at 1:30 p.m.