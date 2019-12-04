Sword and Shield: Days are numbered in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KLAS) — After a pair of hard losses on the road, the Raiders are back home hosting the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon. There are just two more games in Oakland before the team closes its doors in the Bay Area and moves to Las Vegas.

The organization says it is bittersweet, as they try to focus on the fans who have given so much support for so many years.

“It’s tough, tough driving in here seeing the fans. It’s tough the thought of all the change that’s happening, on our roster and our future. But, it’s exciting at the same time, so you try to focus on what we can control and play it one snap at a time, one game at a time, and try to be very respectful of where we come from,” head coach Jon Gruden said.

The next Raiders game on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. against the Titans will air right here, on CBS. 8 News Now will be in Oakland for the final two games there.