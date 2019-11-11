Sword and Shield: Chiefs’ upset loss, Raiders look to face the Bengals Sunday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KLAS) — The Raiders are opening a bottle of wine with the NFL playoff picture right now, as they are second in the AFC West.

The Chiefs, who are half of a game up on the Raiders, were shocked by the Titans on Sunday. Kansas City got in position for a game winning field goal, but it was blocked. The Titans won 35-32.

Next on the 2019 docket is Cincinatti. The Bengals got lambasted by Lamar Jackson and the Ravens this week who won 49-13.

The Raiders will face the Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 17. 8 News Now will be there for the game in Oakland.