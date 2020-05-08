Report: Raiders have sold out Allegiant Stadium for 2020 season

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 17: Construction continues at Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, glass-domed future home of the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders and the UNLV Rebels football teams are scheduled to begin play at the 65,000-seat facility in their 2020 seasons. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It looks like fans in Vegas are ready for some football.

According to a report by Vic Tafur of The Athletic the Raiders have sold all of their allotment of tickets. Seat Geek, an online marketplace for tickets confirms the interest in the Raiders saying this about ticket sales following the NFL releasing its schedule Thursday.

In the first 12 hours the Raiders have been the most in demand team in the NFL, both in terms of ticket buying volume, and in terms of the average price of a ticket. Right now the average Raiders ticket is selling for $587. For reference the second highest team is the Seahawks, and they are down at $458. Looking at the most in demand games in terms of sales so far, the Raiders hosting the Saints on Sept. 21 is the second highest, only trailing the Cowboys at Rams game the week before. The Bills at Raiders game on October 4 is the fourth most in demand game of the NFL season, so two Raiders home games are in the Top 5, and the Bucs at Raiders game comes in at number 9

The Raiders play their first regular season game on the road the Carolina Panthers. Their first home game in 65,000 seat Allegiant Stadium is Monday September 21 against the New Orleans Saints.