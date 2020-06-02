Raiders Training Camp to take place in Henderson facility

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders had planned to hold their Training Camp in Napa, California where it has been for years, but the NFL has now told its teams to hold camps at their home facilities instead of alternative sites.
The Intermountain Health Center in Henderson is a $75 million facility that will be completed later this month. It has 3 outdoor fields and 2 and a half indoor.
The Raiders had planned on using their Napa facility because of the hot weather in Las Vegas and to show support to their northern California fan base.