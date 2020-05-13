Raiders’ ticket prices soar after schedule release

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr smiles after their win against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Most knew that Raiders’ tickets would be a hot item in Las Vegas, but nobody could’ve guessed this result.

According to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic ticket prices on the second hand market for Raiders’ tickets have increased by 527%. Another source, TicketIQ puts the average price for a Raiders ticket on the secondary market at a whopping $1,100.

The NFL’s schedule makers did the Raiders a favor by scheduling 4 of their Las Vegas games in prime time and it doesn’t hurt that 4 of the NFL’s marquee quarterbacks, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Patrick Mahomes and Philip Rivers are all scheduled to play games in Vegas in 2020.