Raiders NFL point spreads and props released by William Hill

LAS VEGAS – The excitement is building in Las Vegas for the Raiders’ inaugural season in the Sin City. Besides posting odds for the Raiders’ 2020-21 regular season win total and for the team’s first two games of the season, William Hill has released even more lines and props for the Silver and Black.

Spreads for each of the Raiders’ 16 games this upcoming regular season have been posted in Nevada. Las Vegas is favored in three games—Week 10 against the Broncos, Week 15 against the Chargers and Week 16 against the Dolphins.

In the other 13 games, the Raiders are an underdog in 10 games and have three games where they’re listed at pick’em.

Nevada bettors can also wager on the exact number of wins that the Raiders will have in this upcoming campaign. Seven wins and eight wins are the co-favorites at 5/2 odds apiece, followed by six wins at 5/1 and nine wins at 6/1. The Raiders finished 7-9 last season.

The biggest longshots on the board are 16 wins at 750/1 and zero wins at 500/1.

Additionally, a prop bet of how many home games the Raiders will win in the regular season is up. Over 3.5 home wins is the favorite at -135, while under 3.5 is at +115.